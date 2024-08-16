No one found inside car that drove off Kelly Drive into Schuylkill River: divers

Divers say no one was found inside a vehicle that crashed into the Schuylkill River Friday morning after reversing into the water while driving on Kelly Drive.

A witness who was fishing at the time of the crash said a 4-door sedan was driving on Kelly Drive when it suddenly slammed on its brakes and backed into the river.

"I was just down here fishing…and I saw a car at high speed slam on its breaks and throw it in reverse," said the witness who identified himself as Anthony.

After he watched the watery crash unfold, Anthony said he called the police and raced over to see if he could help rescue anyone inside the vehicle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police and search crews scoured the Schuylkill River searching for a car that had plunged into the water.

"I got halfway into the water, I got waders on, so I couldn't go under the water, or I would have sunk," Anthony said.

Divers from the Marine Unit told FOX 29 that poor visibility under the dark, murky waters forced them to touch-and-feel for the submerged vehicle.

Lt. Andrew Napoli said no one was inside the vehicle, a black BMW sedan, when it was first located and pulled onto the riverbank a short time later.

All four doors were locked and a window was open, according to investigators. They noted the back windshield was also shattered before they got to the vehicle.

The Philadelphia Police Department will now handle the investigation into how the car plunged into the Schuylkill.

Kelly Drive was closed for a brief time, but has since reopened.