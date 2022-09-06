Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County
3
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County

Crews working to repair water main break in Holmesburg as heavy downpours move through area

By
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crews begin reparing Holmesburg water main break as heavy downpours move in

FOX 29's Steve Keeley is in Holmesburg, where crews are working to repair a water main break as heavy downpours move through the area.

PHILADELPHIA - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Holmesburg that is causing flooding as heavy downpours move through the Delaware Valley. 

The water main break occurred on Cottman Avenue near Walker Street. 

FOX 29's Steve Keeley is in Holmesburg as repair crews work to assess and fix the damage. 

The water main break reportedly caused damage to a sidewalk in the area. 

RELATED: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Philadelphia, suburbs amid heavy downpours all day

This comes as the Delaware Valley begins being hounded by heavy downpours causing flooding across the region. 

No street closures have been reported by authorities. 

RELATED: Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 