Crews working to repair water main break in Holmesburg as heavy downpours move through area

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Holmesburg that is causing flooding as heavy downpours move through the Delaware Valley.

The water main break occurred on Cottman Avenue near Walker Street.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley is in Holmesburg as repair crews work to assess and fix the damage.

The water main break reportedly caused damage to a sidewalk in the area.

This comes as the Delaware Valley begins being hounded by heavy downpours causing flooding across the region.

No street closures have been reported by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.