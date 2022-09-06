Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs.

Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.

In Montgomery County, a Norristown inbound train has been delayed at SEPTA's Conshohocken Station due to high water conditions.

Traffic along I-76 has been delayed for the past hour near King of Prussia and Gulf Mills after water started to flood the road. One car got stuck while trying to cross floodwaters.

In Philadelphia, crews are working to repair a water main break in Holmesburg that is causing flooding as heavy downpours move through the Delaware Valley.

Storms in West Chester brought down a tree and closed several roads, according to officials.

Heavy rain is still expected to fall throughout the day with some areas seeing one to two inches of rain per hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.