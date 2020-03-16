Croydon bowling team hopes to secure state championship title

Bristol Pike Lanes in Croydon is the practice facility for the Truman High School’s bowling team.

In early March, the girls’ and boys’ teams were polishing up their corner pins for one final practice before the state championships in Pittsburgh.

Coach Jessica Schulz says the team is honing in on the right mindset.

“At this point of the season we are trying to not have a burn out. It is a long season.” Jessica Schulz said. “We are just focusing on our ball release. We are making sure that our timing is good at the foul line and just having fun.”

The girls are undefeated this season – just like their last three seasons. Plus, they are returning state champions.

Seniors Kiley Hackbart and Ryan Ruane know how to deal with all the pressure.

“It’s hard to block everything out,” Kiley Hackbart told FOX 29’s Bill Rohrer. “You are so nervous and knowing that it is your senior year there is a lot of pressure on you. You just try having fun.”

The championship was postponed right before the team was planned to comepte in the state championships.

