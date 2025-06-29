Elderly woman killed, 2 injured after rowhome collapse in Nicetown: officials

The Brief A loud boom was heard in Nicetown Sunday morning where Philly officials say a rowhome collapse occurred. An elderly woman was found dead and two other female victims were hurt in the collapse. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.



An investigation is underway after a rowhome collapse occurred in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Sunday morning.

What we know:

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of West Bristol Street for a reported building collapse.

Upon arrival, firefighters pulled two females from the collapse.

They were transported to an area hospital where one is listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition.

A search dog alerted authorities to the area of the collapse where firefighters were able to locate another victim.

The victim, an elderly woman, was pulled from the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Special Operations Unit has set up tech equipment to detect any further movement of the structure.

PECO arrived at the scene to turn off the gas so that personnel could continue to work.

PECO is also working to isolate the power outage for surrounding neighbors. Power is expected to be restored for those neighbors shortly.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) is in the process of taking over the investigation. The Philadelphia Fire Department will remain at the scene to assist.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told officials they heard a loud boom and reported the sound of an explosion.

What's next:

Officials are working to determine the cause of the collapse and whether the loud sound was due to the collapse or some type of explosion.

This is an ongoing investigation.