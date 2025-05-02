Crozer-Chester Medical Center is now closed as county secures funding for ambulance coverage

The Brief It’s officially over for Crozer-Chester Medical Center as they officially closed Friday one week after Taylor Hospital closed. But, there is hope for the community as Delaware County announces funding has been secured for any service gaps expected. In the meantime, employees and the community put up a good fight and Friday was a day to honor those in the fight.



The Crozer-Chester Medical Center of Delaware County reached what its owner said would be its last day Friday as the last of its patients were being placed in other hospitals and local officials try to fill gaps in ambulance coverage.

Farewell to Crozer:

There was a party at the Crozer-Chester Hospital Friday. A tailgate of hugs and sorrow, of food and drink and of final goodbyes as the hospital nears the end of its long service in Delaware County.

Shirley Panella, a nurse of 23 years, got the ball rolling before being laid off. She was asked if she was surprised by the number of people and the love being shown, to which she replied, "No, because we’re all family. We all care. Everyone said I’m coming. I’m coming. So, yeah."

Wearing t-shirts marking Crozer’s final day, they grilled and gathered on the helipad for last pictures under the watchful eye of hospital security who called local police to force reporters and camera crews off the property.

Christie Willis, a former Crozer nurse, said, "It’s bittersweet because people are happy to see each other but they’re sad that they’re no longer going to be here to see each other again."

What's next:

While the sad goodbye was underway, across town Keystone First, a health plan, was training staff and volunteers to help Crozer’s former patients find new doctors and specialists to continue their care now collapsed.

Joanne McFall of Keystone First said, "Particularly, pregnant moms, people inpatient in the hospital, others with chronic health conditions to identify where else they can go to get those services."

Crozer’s shuttering, brought on by its for-profit owner’s bankruptcy filing in Texas, has left some Delaware County communities without ambulance coverage.

The County Council announced Friday it had security funding from the foundations of Independence Blue Cross, AmeriHealth, and Jefferson to place ambulances for three months in four regions to cover emergencies.

Dr. Monica Taylor leads the Delaware County Council. She said, "I do think this is going to help save lives because otherwise we’d have a large hole in our community with EMS coverage until our municipalities are able to figure out what’s next."

Back at Crozer there were long hugs and lasting goodbyes as the workers and their medical center departed.