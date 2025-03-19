Crozer Health deadline to find buyer approaches: "Heading in the right direction"

The Brief Two Delaware County hospitals will remain open until late March after a "short-term" funding solution was announced. The non-profit "Foundation for Delaware County" will provide $7 million to Crozer Health System to help cover operating expenses for one more week. A long-term solution is being sought to continue to provide hospital services.



A plan for Crozer Health to find a buyer looms.

However, after a court hearing Wednesday, there might be some good news coming.

What they're saying:

A Texas bankruptcy judge said she was "relieved" Wednesday afternoon after she heard an update about a possible sale of the ailing Crozer Medical System of Delaware County.

On I-95 looming above the Crozer Medical Center, a billboard tells the story of the fight to save the ailing health system.

Put up by the nurses’ union, it warns, "time is running out" to save Delaware County’s Crozer and Taylor Hospitals.

On Wednesday, some good news came out of a Texas bankruptcy court.

Nurses union leader Peggy Malone was asked what she will tell her members about that hearing.

"That we’ll remain cautiously optimistic," Malone said. "That we’ll continue to give great quality care inside this building and take it as a great sign of hope."

"Cautiously optimistic" are the exact words an attorney with the Pennsylvania Attorney General told the bankruptcy judge this afternoon about a possible sale of the hospitals to a white knight, healthcare buyer.

An attorney for the former for-profit owner, Prospect Medical Holdings of California, told the judge he’s "more optimistic" about the possible sale, adding, "they’re not there yet."

Union leader Malone says 900 nursing jobs hang in the balance.

"It’s been a roller coaster up and down good news and we hear bad news. Today definitely sounds like good news, heading in the right direction with good news," she added.

Prospect, in bankruptcy, had threatened to close the hospitals until an infusion of millions in state, local and foundation cash tossed a temporary lifeline.

A source with knowledge tells FOX 29 the talks are focused on a large, Philadelphia-based healthcare provider.