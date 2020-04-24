Curbside pick-up to expand to over 350 more Pennsylvania liquor stores starting Monday

article

Pennsylvania will expand its recently introduced curbside pick-up to include nearly 400 additional Fine Wine and Good Spirits across the state beginning on Monday.

The announcement, made by the state's Liquor Control Board Friday morning, will allow many residents the opportunity to purchase liquor and wine for the first time since Gov. Wolf ordered liquor stores to close in mid-March.

“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available." PLCB Chairman Tim Holden said.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., over 500 of the state's 600 stores will begin taking orders on a first-call, first-serve basis. Customers will be limited to six bottles per order and stores will only fill 50 to 100 orders from Monday-Saturday. Some stores will operate on modified hours.

Each store has its own unique inventory and staff will guide customers through the products available for purchase before finalizing each order and taking payment by phone. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.

In the first four days of the curbside pick-up program, the liquor control board said 38,145 orders were filled statewide, totaling $3.64 million.

The expanded list of stores offering curbside service is available online.

State officials remind residents that alcohol can also be purchased through breweries, licensed restaurants, beer distributors, and wine delivery services.

