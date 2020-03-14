88 Fine Wine & Good Spirits across 4 counties to close due to coronavirus concerns

article

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will begin to shut down in a phased closure beginning Monday, March 16.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board made the announcement Saturday that stores across the four counties will begin a phased closure Monday, to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

All 88 stores will be open in their normal operating hours Sunday. Monday, only a specific number of stores throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will be open.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all 88 stores across the designated counties will be closed until further notice.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is planning to operate Fine Wine & Good Spirits online. Customers can have their wares shipped directly to their homes.

All product tastings were shut down indefinitely across all 598 stores statewide earlier in the week.

Advertisement

The list of open stores Monday, March 16:

Bucks County

Licensee Service Center 0940

8558 Pennsylvania Blvd.

Feasterville

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912

Logan Square

6542-J Lower York Road

New Hope

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920

Quakertown Plaza

1465 W. Broad St.

Quakertown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929

4275 County Line Road

Chalfont

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934

132 Veterans Lane

Doylestown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943

212 S. State St.

Newtown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945

Addisville Commons

890 Second Street Pike

Richboro

Chester County

Licensee Service Center 1532

100 Willowbrook Lane

West Chester

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501

132 Woodcutter St.

Exton

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516

933 Paoli Pike

West Chester

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527

821 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528

Paoli Shopping Center

17-19 Leopard Road

Paoli

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529

Shoppes at Longwood Village

855 E. Baltimore Pike

Kennett Square

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530

Bradford Plaza

692 Downingtown Pike

West Chester

Delaware County

Licensee Service Center 2301

Lawrence Park Industrial Center

629 Parkway Drive

Broomall

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310

149 Baltimore Pike

Springfield

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343

127 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341

3735 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334

Brandywine Mills

1751 Wilmington Pike

Glen Mills

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342

1083 W. Baltimore Pike

Media

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331

5035 Township Line Road

Drexel Hill

Montgomery County

Licensee Service Center 4655

900 Forge Avenue

Norristown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624

125 W. Dekalb Pike

King of Prussia

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646

Ardmore Shopping Center

62 Greenfield Ave.

Ardmore

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648

160 Market St.

Collegeville

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623

1440 Bethlehem Pike

Flourtown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641

1839 East Ridge Pike

Royersford

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633

Allen Forge

850 S. Valley Forge Road

Lansdale

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628

Whitemarsh Shopping Center

44 Ridge Pike

Conshohocken

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613

935 Old York Road

Jenkintown