88 Fine Wine & Good Spirits across 4 counties to close due to coronavirus concerns
Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will begin to shut down in a phased closure beginning Monday, March 16.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board made the announcement Saturday that stores across the four counties will begin a phased closure Monday, to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
All 88 stores will be open in their normal operating hours Sunday. Monday, only a specific number of stores throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will be open.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all 88 stores across the designated counties will be closed until further notice.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is planning to operate Fine Wine & Good Spirits online. Customers can have their wares shipped directly to their homes.
All product tastings were shut down indefinitely across all 598 stores statewide earlier in the week.
The list of open stores Monday, March 16:
Bucks County
- Licensee Service Center 0940
8558 Pennsylvania Blvd.
Feasterville
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912
Logan Square
6542-J Lower York Road
New Hope
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920
Quakertown Plaza
1465 W. Broad St.
Quakertown
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929
4275 County Line Road
Chalfont
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934
132 Veterans Lane
Doylestown
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943
212 S. State St.
Newtown
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945
Addisville Commons
890 Second Street Pike
Richboro
Chester County
- Licensee Service Center 1532
100 Willowbrook Lane
West Chester
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501
132 Woodcutter St.
Exton
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516
933 Paoli Pike
West Chester
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527
821 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528
Paoli Shopping Center
17-19 Leopard Road
Paoli
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529
Shoppes at Longwood Village
855 E. Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530
Bradford Plaza
692 Downingtown Pike
West Chester
Delaware County
- Licensee Service Center 2301
Lawrence Park Industrial Center
629 Parkway Drive
Broomall
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310
149 Baltimore Pike
Springfield
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343
127 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341
3735 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334
Brandywine Mills
1751 Wilmington Pike
Glen Mills
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342
1083 W. Baltimore Pike
Media
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331
5035 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill
Montgomery County
- Licensee Service Center 4655
900 Forge Avenue
Norristown
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624
125 W. Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646
Ardmore Shopping Center
62 Greenfield Ave.
Ardmore
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648
160 Market St.
Collegeville
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623
1440 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641
1839 East Ridge Pike
Royersford
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633
Allen Forge
850 S. Valley Forge Road
Lansdale
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628
Whitemarsh Shopping Center
44 Ridge Pike
Conshohocken
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613
935 Old York Road
Jenkintown