88 Fine Wine & Good Spirits across 4 counties to close due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus
Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will begin to shut down in a phased closure beginning Monday, March 16.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board made the announcement Saturday that stores across the four counties will begin a phased closure Monday, to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

All 88 stores will be open in their normal operating hours Sunday. Monday, only a specific number of stores throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will be open.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all 88 stores across the designated counties will be closed until further notice.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is planning to operate Fine Wine & Good Spirits online. Customers can have their wares shipped directly to their homes.

All product tastings were shut down indefinitely across all 598 stores statewide earlier in the week.

The list of open stores Monday, March 16:

Bucks County

  • Licensee Service Center 0940

       8558 Pennsylvania Blvd.

       Feasterville

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912

       Logan Square

       6542-J Lower York Road

       New Hope

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920

       Quakertown Plaza

       1465 W. Broad St.

       Quakertown

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929

        4275 County Line Road

        Chalfont

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934

        132 Veterans Lane

        Doylestown

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943

       212 S. State St.

       Newtown

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945

        Addisville Commons

        890 Second Street Pike

        Richboro

Chester County

  • Licensee Service Center 1532

       100 Willowbrook Lane

       West Chester

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501

       132 Woodcutter St.

       Exton

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516

        933 Paoli Pike

        West Chester

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527

       821 W. Lancaster Ave.

      Wayne

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528

       Paoli Shopping Center

       17-19 Leopard Road

       Paoli

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529

       Shoppes at Longwood Village

       855 E. Baltimore Pike

       Kennett Square

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530

       Bradford Plaza

       692 Downingtown Pike

       West Chester

Delaware County

  • Licensee Service Center 2301

        Lawrence Park Industrial Center

        629 Parkway Drive

        Broomall

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310

       149 Baltimore Pike

       Springfield

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343

       127 W. Lancaster Ave.

       Wayne

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341

       3735 West Chester Pike

       Newtown Square

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334

       Brandywine Mills

      1751 Wilmington Pike

      Glen Mills

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342

       1083 W. Baltimore Pike

        Media

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331

        5035 Township Line Road

        Drexel Hill

Montgomery County

  • Licensee Service Center 4655

       900 Forge Avenue

       Norristown

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624

       125 W. Dekalb Pike

       King of Prussia

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646

       Ardmore Shopping Center

       62 Greenfield Ave.

       Ardmore

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648

       160 Market St.

       Collegeville

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623

      1440 Bethlehem Pike

      Flourtown

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641

       1839 East Ridge Pike

        Royersford

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633

       Allen Forge

       850 S. Valley Forge Road

      Lansdale

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628

      Whitemarsh Shopping Center

      44 Ridge Pike

      Conshohocken

  • Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613

       935 Old York Road

      Jenkintown