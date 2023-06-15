Curfew for kids under 18 and backpack bans for boardwalk now official in Ocean City

article

Two ordinances aimed at controlling large crowds of young people are now official and enforcement begins this weekend.

Ocean City council members voted Thursday to ban backpacks on the boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. The backpack ban applies to everyone, not just young people.

A curfew for kids under 18 has also been adopted.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The new ordinances stem from unruly teens gathering over Memorial Day weekend.

The beaches are closed starting at 8 p.m. each night, while boardwalk bathrooms close at 10 p.m.