Curfew for kids under 18 and backpack bans for boardwalk now official in Ocean City
article
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Two ordinances aimed at controlling large crowds of young people are now official and enforcement begins this weekend.
Ocean City council members voted Thursday to ban backpacks on the boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. The backpack ban applies to everyone, not just young people.
A curfew for kids under 18 has also been adopted.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- New Jersey beach town sets measures aimed to 'stop gatherings of drunken teens'
- Ocean City chaos: Leaders poised to alter curfew, other rules aimed at reining in rowdy teens
The new ordinances stem from unruly teens gathering over Memorial Day weekend.
The beaches are closed starting at 8 p.m. each night, while boardwalk bathrooms close at 10 p.m.