Customer allegedly caught stealing meat dies in Antioch grocery store fight

An alleged shoplifter died following a fight with a store employee inside an Antioch grocery store Wednesday night, police said.

The deadly confrontation happened at the Lucky Supermarkets on Contra Loma Boulevard, just before 10 p.m., according to authorities.

Police reported that a 56-year-old employee caught a 34-year-old customer, who he accused of trying to steal meat from behind the butcher shop area.

The employee said the customer then attacked him.

A fight ensued, and police said the 34-year-old customer suddenly stopped breathing.

"When the officers arrived on scene, they found one subject who was unconscious. Did not have a pulse," said Antioch Police Lt. Joe Donleavy.

Paramedics could not revive him. The store employee was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Authorities said the exact cause of death will not be determined, until an autopsy is performed.

The employee invloved in the fight was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but is expected to recover.



