DA Krasner urges public safety in Fourth of July celebrations

District Attorney Larry Krasner was joined by the Philadelphia Police Department and Sheriff’s Office at the Fatherhship Foundation on Monday morning to advocate lawful celebrations of the Fourth of July holiday.

Krasner warned that consequences for discharging firearms during the holiday would include arrest and prosecution, citing four recent instances in which those who allegedly did so were charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

"It's very important for Philly to celebrate and honor its place in this country's history. But sadly, our city has a history of irresponsible use of firearms during this time too," said DA Krasner. "I strongly urge everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly in order to avoid needless tragedy. And to those who are planning to fire a gun into the air tomorrow, just know that law enforcement stands ready to hold you appropriately accountable for endangering your family, friends, and neighbors."

Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford similarly urged members of the public to celebrate safely.

"The Fourth of July is a time for unity, patriotism, and coming together as a nation," he said. "However, the reckless act of shooting firearms poses a severe threat to public safety and it undermines the spirit of this cherished holiday. As we celebrate, it is imperative that we prioritize the safety and well-being of residents and visitors to this city, and we are fully committed to doing just that."

It was on Independence Day last year that two local police officers were struck by what investigators concluded was stray gunfire while patrolling near the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. The incident happened during the culmination of Wawa's Welcome America Fourth of July celebrations, which included a concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway followed by a firework show.

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, although one officer suffered a graze wound to the head. Police union boss John McNesby shared a photo of the bullet lodged in the officers hat, which Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called ‘miraculous.’