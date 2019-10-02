DA: Man arrested for dealing meth in Chester County, burning body of stillborn baby; woman sought

article

A man has been arrested for allegedly dealing meth out of a Chester County mobile home park and burning the body of a stillborn baby, authorities announced Wednesday. The man's girlfriend, also wanted on drug charges, remains on the run.

William Jones, 49, was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and related offenses. Jones is also charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy and abuse of corpse.

Anita Depedro, 29, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and related offenses.

Proseuctors said Jones and Depedro conspired to sell meth to a confidential informant from June to August of this year.

On March 27, state police responded to Chester County Children and Youth Services after receiving an anonymous report that Depedro gave birth to a stillborn child at the couple's mobile home in Honey Brook Township.

Jones, the biological father, allegedly burned the child’s body in a burn barrel on the Egan Circle property before burying the remains in an unmarked grave at an unknown location. The child’s remains were never recovered.

“These defendants were pushing poison in the community. And when they were expecting a child they did nothing to care for the health of the child. When the child was stillborn, the father burned the baby and discarded the child like trash," said First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone. "This is a disturbing and horrific case.”

Jones remains jailed at Chester County Prison.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or Pennsylvania State Police at 610-486-6280.