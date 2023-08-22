Pedestrian killed after 2 speeding cars run red light in Philadelphia, flee to South Jersey: police

A man is dead, and a 19-year-old is in custody after a brutal hit-and-run at a Philadelphia intersection ended in South Jersey overnight.

Police were on patrol when they witnessed two Dodge Chargers speeding side-by-side near Castor and Aramingo avenues just after midnight.

Both vehicles had just run a red light when one hit a pedestrian crossing the street, according to authorities.

The victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being launched onto the road by the vehicle.

Police say officers tried to follow the vehicles as they fled on I-95, but lost sight of them.

A short time later, Pennsauken police found the vehicle just minutes from the scene with two people inside.

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody, and is currently being questioned by police.

Police hope video from nearby businesses and traffic cameras captured the crash.