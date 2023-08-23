Shootout erupts as woman fights back against carjacking suspect at Philly gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man and woman exchanged gunfire when police say a female carjacking victim turned the tables on an armed suspect, and pulled her own weapon.
The 35-year-old woman was pumping gas near 22nd and Allegheny streets Tuesday night when a man put her in a bear hug from behind.
Police say the 22-year-old male suspect was trying to rob and carjack her.
A struggle ensued before they both pulled guns and shot at each other. A total of 11 shots were fired.
Officers arrived moments later to transport them to a local hospital in stable condition with shots to the legs and back.
The man is currently being held as a prisoner, according to authorities, who say it's clear the woman was the victim after watching surveillance video.
Sources tell FOX 29 that the woman is a corrections officer, who was off-duty at the time.
Two semi-automatic weapons were recovered from the scene.