Shootout erupts as woman fights back against carjacking suspect at Philly gas station: police

A man and woman exchanged gunfire when police say a female carjacking victim turned the tables on an armed suspect, and pulled her own weapon.

The 35-year-old woman was pumping gas near 22nd and Allegheny streets Tuesday night when a man put her in a bear hug from behind.

Police say the 22-year-old male suspect was trying to rob and carjack her.

A struggle ensued before they both pulled guns and shot at each other. A total of 11 shots were fired.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officers arrived moments later to transport them to a local hospital in stable condition with shots to the legs and back.

The man is currently being held as a prisoner, according to authorities, who say it's clear the woman was the victim after watching surveillance video.

Sources tell FOX 29 that the woman is a corrections officer, who was off-duty at the time.

Two semi-automatic weapons were recovered from the scene.