Kensington double shooting puts 2 men in the hospital, police say

A double shooting on a Kensington street has hospitalized two men.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street, Wednesday afternoon, around 2:45, officials said.

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, while a 25-year-old was shot in the face.

Someone took the men to the Episcopal campus of Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. From there, the men were transferred to Temple in a private ambulance. They are both listed as stable.

Police say an active investigation has begun. They note no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

