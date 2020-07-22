DA: Officers acted appropriately during arrest at Wyomissing Walmart

Several dozen people peacefully protested in front of Wyomissing Borough Hall Wednesday afternoon after a controversial arrest was caught on video.

Demonstrators are outraged at the arrest of Stanley Gracius at a Walmart on Monday.

Cell phone video captured the confrontation. The video shows police at one point tasering Gracius before handcuffing him.

"It could have been handled so much better. I like I feel police know how to de-escalate a situation when it comes to Caucasian people, but when it comes to Black people, they're automatically a threat," Shakair McCain said.

The district attorney says Gracius was riding a bike through the Walmart, playing loud music, shouting profanities at shoppers, and refused to leave when repeatedly asked by store managers. He was arrested in line as he was paying for the bike.

Jordan Bridges says what happened is just wrong.

Advertisement

"Everybody rides a bike to test it out in Walmart. I don't think that's a reason to arrest somebody," he said. "I feel bad because that could have been me."

The Berk's County District Attorney's Office released a statement saying, "The Wyomissing police showed restraint, acted professionally, and did a good job de-escalating the situation with the defendant."

The DA says a review shows the officers acted appropriately.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP