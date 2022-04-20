DA: Pennsylvania man fatally shot teen boy in park, confessed the murder to others

article

Prosecutors say a Delaware County man accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy at a park confessed to the murder, telling a witness that he was "carrying a burden."

Mark Laird, 18, is facing charges of criminal homicide, first and third degree murder and weapons charges in the Mar. 15 shooting death of 15-year-old Reuben Rosado.

Investigators say Rosado's body was found in a wooded area of Henry Johnson Park along with a fired cartridge and a cell phone.

A witness told police that Laird confessed to Rosado's murder saying he was "carrying a burden." According to the witness, Laird lured Rosado to the park with the promise that he could keep a gun that was stashed in the park. When Rosado went to retrieve the gun, investigators say Laird shot him in the head."

"The cold-blooded execution of a juvenile is simply incomprehensible," District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "Unable to keep his actions secret, the defendant then admitted to others what he had done."

Investigators used cellphone data to determine that both Laird and Rosado were in Henry Johnson Park at the time of the murder. Cell phone records show Rosado and Laird were in contact over 30 times in the weeks leading up to the murder.

Prosecutors said Laird was arrested Tuesday on "multiple juvenile bench warrants" and was armed with a semi-automatic firearm that he was prohibited from having.

Another person who was with the Laird at the time of his arrest told officers that Laird admitted to the murder, according to prosecutors. Police said the second person was armed with a ghost gun that was allegedly provided by Laird.

Larid is being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional facility, prosecutors said. He is due in court on May 5.