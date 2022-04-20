Man shot in the head in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
article
PHILDELPHIA - A 64-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.
The victim was sitting in his car when he was shot in the head by unknown occupants in a passing dark-colored Ford SUV on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue at 10:27 a.m., police say.
He was transported to a local hospital where police say he is in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.
