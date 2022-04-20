Multiple people injured in three-alarm fire in Pemberton, authorities say
PEMBERTON, N.J. - Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Pemberton according to authorities.
The three-alarm fire broke out on Egbert Street at 5:45 a.m., according to officials.
Two people were airlifted to Temple Hospital for treatment and another person was taken to Virtua Memorial.
SKYFOX was over the scene of the apartment building while firefighters were on scene.
No additional information was released.
