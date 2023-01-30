DA: Pennsylvania student charged for bringing replica handgun to high school basketball game

article

A Pennsylvania high school student is facing charges after police say he was seen in an Instagram post at a school basketball game with firearm in his waistband that was later found to be a BB gun.

According to investigators, the photo was taken Jan. 20 inside the Freedom High School gym during a varsity match against East Stroudsburg South Senior High School.

The unnamed student was seen in the picture lifting his clothing to reveal the grip of what police believed to be a black semi-automatic handgun tucked into his waistband, police said.

The Bethlehem Township Police Department worked with school officials to identify the student, who they say is enrolled in Liberty High School's cyber home school program.

The unnamed student was later charged with first-degree misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor, officials said.

During a search of the student's home in West Bethlehem, officers found the firearm and determined that it was a pellet/BB gun that resembled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.