Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups

The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend.

According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.

People gathered as vehicles did car tricks like burnouts and donuts in the middle of a crowd, authorities say.

Officials say investigators learned the same group of vehicles was at the Oxford Valley Mall first before heading to Neshaminy Mall. After the group was dispersed, the cars then gathered at Willow Grove mall, according to police.

"This has been a growing problem for many communities in Southeastern Pennsylvania," police said. "The safety and quality of life of our residents is of the utmost importance and the Bensalem Township Police Department will not tolerate this type of illegal activity."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The department says it is drafting an action plan to handle the car meet ups in case they happen in the township again.

The plan is in partnership with Pennsylvania State Police and other local municipalities.

"Together, we will utilize every technology at our disposal to identify and cite all vehicles and persons that choose to engage in this activity," the department said. "All violates will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once they are identified."

Anyone with information about the meet-up at Neshaminy Mall is urged to contact police at 215-633-3719.