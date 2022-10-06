ACLU files complaint with DOJ, Department of Ed. over treatment of LGBTQ students at Central Bucks schools

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a complaint with several federal agencies against the Central Bucks School District for the treatment of LGBTQ students.

According to the ACLU, a complaint was filed with the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Thursday.

The organization says the complaint was filed on behalf of seven students in the school district who allege "a widespread culture of discrimination against LGBQ&T students, particularly transgender and nonbinary students."

According to the ACLU, the complaint is based on a five-month investigation that included interviews with dozens of current and former student and staff members, families and community stakeholders.

"The picture that emerged is of a toxic educational environment for LGBQ&T students that has been exacerbated by homophobic and transphobic actions and policies taken recently by the school board and upper-level administrators," the ACLU said.

The complaint comes weeks after the school district faced backlash over a policy outlining names and how students can be identified in class.

Central Bucks West English teacher Rebecca Carter-Haring says teachers were told they are not allowed to use a student's preferred name if it is different from what is on school records without parental permission.

FOX 29 reached out to the Central Bucks School District for comment and a spokesperson released the following statement from Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh:

"We believe it is paramount that all students and teachers are cared for and respected as members of our learning and teaching community. With regard to today's filing, we do not comment on legal matters."