DA: Pottstown man strangled wife, 71, with extension cord

A Montgomery County man is behind bars after authorities say he fatally strangled his wife with an extension cord.

Michael Hatfield, 69, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 71-year-old wife, Mary Hatfield.

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, Pottstown police say they received a call from Michael Hatfield where he claimed he had “hurt his wife.”

Police arrived on scene to find Mary Hatfield deceased in the living room.

Investigators say the couple had an argument on Wednesday night which resulted in Michael using an orange extension cord to strangle Mary.

“This tragic death of Mary Hatfield at the hands of her husband by strangulation is a horrible case of the worst end result of domestic violence,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

An autopsy on the body of Mary Hatfield was conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on April 11, 2020. The cause of death was strangulation, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Hatfield has also been charged with third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime.

