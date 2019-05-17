DA: Ridley Park woman uses body cavity to sneak fentanyl into prison

A woman is facing charges after hiding fentanyl in her vaginal cavity and bringing it into a Delaware County prison, the DA announced.

According to the DA's Office, Emily Dougherty arrived on March 5 to serve her 48-hour continued sentence from a prior arrest and was found to be in possession of fentanyl by the George W. Hill Correctional Facility staff.

Authorities say a search of Dougherty conducted by a female correctional officer revealed that Dougherty had concealed multiple glassine bags containing suspected controlled substances in her vaginal cavity. Forensic analysis revealed that the nine bags recovered from Dougherty contained fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl, according to authorities.

Dougherty, 25, is facing one count possession of contraband - fentanyl as well as one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail is set at $25,000/10 percent.