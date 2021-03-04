DA: Self-described Proud Boy threatened Philadelphia woman online

article

A Philadelphia man and self-described member of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he sent threatening messages to a woman on Twitter for a week.

Kyle Boell, 40, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Thursday.

Boell is alleged to have used an anonymous Twitter account to send dozens of threatening messages to a woman from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, Krasner's office said. The expletive-laden messages degrade the woman's appearance and make explicit references to sexual activity.

In one message highlighted by the DA's office, Boell encourages the woman to report him to the cops and calls himself a "ghost." In another message, he references the "Philly-Chapter of the Proud Boys."

"The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is proud to hold bullies who cross the line into criminality accountable," Judge Carolyn Engel Temin said. "We also continue to monitor threats from extremist groups including the Proud Boys, who according to federal authorities were complicit in the deadly January 6th siege of the Capitol and continue to present heightened challenges to law enforcement."

