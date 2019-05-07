DA: Veteran volunteer firefighter burned down Montgomery County home for insurance money

A veteran volunteer firefighter burned down his own Montgomery County home for insurance money, prosecutors told FOX 29 Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, Paul Resnick intentionally burned down hs home on the 300 block of Huckleberry Lane in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, on April 4.

Resnick has been charged with eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, risking catastrophe and insurance fraud.

The 43-year-old was an associate member of Harleysville Fire Company Station 89 and has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years.

Resnick resigned after being suspended with intent to terminate, according to Harleysville Community Fire Company.

"We are saddened to hear of the arrest of Paul Resnick in connection with the fire at his residence," the fire company said in a satement. "We know the public will understand that we do not want to interfere with the investigation and prosecution by making any further comment."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22.