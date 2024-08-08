Eddie Irizarry: DA withdraws first-degree murder charge against ex-Philadelphia officer Mark Dial

A first-degree murder charge has been withdrawn against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry as he sat in his car nearly a year ago.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office withdrew the charge on Thursday, according to court documents, which also showed that Dial posted bail on the same day.

The decision comes after the DA's Office filed a motion to reinstate all original charges, including murder, manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts back in October.

A judge had dismissed the charges in September after watching video of the fatal shooting during a preliminary hearing.

The defense claimed that Dial was acting in self-defense when he fired his weapon at close range through the rolled-up driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop on August 14, 2023.

Just last month, a judge denied a request to move the trial out of Philadelphia, claiming insufficient evidence that the defendant would be unable to get a fair trial in the city.

Dial, 28, was scheduled for trial in September on first- and third-degree murder, manslaughter, official oppression and other charges. A jury trial is now scheduled for May 2025 without the first-degree murder charge.

The controversial case has sparked outrage among the victim's family and community.

Body-worn camera video showed Irizarry holding a knife near his right leg as police approached his stopped vehicle.

The footage shows Dial shoot Irizarry about seven seconds after getting out of a police SUV and walking over to the sedan. He fired a total of six rounds.

Police had backtracked from their initial statements that Dial shot Irizarry outside the vehicle after he "lunged at" police with a knife.

Dial's partner, Officer Michael Morris, said the officers started following Irizarry after he sped past them in a bike lane and rounded a corner.

Morris testified that he saw the driver holding a knife with a black metal handle that could have looked like a gun. He said Irizarry started to raise it as Dial approached the car.