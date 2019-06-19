Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home

A father thwarted the attempted kidnapping of his daughter after he saw a random man taking her out of their Southern California home.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:38 p.m. Sunday in Vista, California. San Diego County sheriff’s deputies learned from the family that the father saw the man carrying his 2-year-old daughter out of their house.

The father confronted the man, who left the little girl and ran away. Authorities said the suspect jumped the fence of the victim’s yard in an unknown direction.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, but he wasn’t found.

He is described as a 6-foot-tall man, weighing around 180 pounds who was wearing a black sweater, black hat and Converse-style white shoes.

The investigation remains ongoing.