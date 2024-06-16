Deputies: Father shoots rideshare driver caught raping his daughter in WA

A rideshare driver was arrested after being shot multiple times by the father of a woman he allegedly raped while she was "highly intoxicated," Thurston County, Washington, detectives say.

The incident was initially reported as a weapons violation early Saturday morning near the intersection of Old Pacific Highway SE and 6th Avenue SE in Nisqually Valley.

A deputy stopped a vehicle that was fleeing the scene and noticed the driver was injured. Two shell casings were also found in the vicinity.

Thurston County detectives determined that the injured person was a rideshare driver who was providing transportation to a highly intoxicated woman.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman's father caught the rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter near a popular fishing spot off 6th Ave. SE and at some point, shots were fired.

The rideshare driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested for second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Detectives are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff's Office by calling dispatch at 360-704-2740, or via email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us