Dad wins Halloween with epic custom lunar module and astronaut costumes he built for daughters

It’s one small step for one of the greatest Halloween costumes this year thanks to one dad who posted a video of his daughters dressed up as an astronaut and lunar module.

Brandon Michael Jordan of Irmo, South Carolina, made the costumes by hand for his 5-year-old daughter Charlie and her2-year-old sister Ellie.

Charlie, the older sister, rocks the out-of-this-world lunar module costume that she enters by crawling underneath, using shoulder straps to lift the module itself.

Jordan originally uploaded photos of the costumes to Imgur after reading about the Apollo 11 mission and Neil Armstrong with his daughter Charlie. He wrote that the costume looks heavier than it actually is. “It’s almost entirely made of foam and foam board,” Jordan wrote.

The ingenious design uses a magnet to open and close a hatch that also conveniently doubles as a “candy sample input port.”

Jordan went on to write that someone had the idea to give the younger sibling, Ellie, an American flag which she immediately waved proudly.

