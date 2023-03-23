Weather Authority: Damp and overcast Friday night sets up rainy Saturday, with possible storms

Friday has been a damp and dreary start to the weekend and Saturday will not bring much change.

After occasional showers Friday night, skies will remain cloudy overnight into Saturday morning, dropping to the mid-40s.

During the day Saturday will see more rounds of showers and, maybe even a rumble of thunder by the evening. Showers will be a nuisance for running errands, then it should taper off for a while. Saturday evening, between about 9 p.m. and midnight, there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Temps should reach into the mid-50s, then dip into the middle 40s overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs near 60, but the winds will be gusty.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers early. Low: 43

SATURDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 55, Low: 48

SUNDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 61, Low: 41

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 53, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 56, Low: 44