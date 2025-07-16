Dan Rivera, Annabelle doll’s haunted tour host, dies at 54

article

The Brief A paranormal investigator known for his work with a psychic research group based in New England died suddenly. Dan Rivera had been helping lead a national tour with the supposedly haunted Annabelle doll when he died at a tour stop in Gettysburg. The tour was held by the New England Society for Psychic Research, which owns the doll and a paranormal museum in Connecticut.



A paranormal investigator known for his work with a psychic research group based in New England died suddenly, the group announced this week.

Dan Rivera had been helping lead a haunted tour for the group, the New England Society for Psychic Research, when he died.

Dan Rivera death

What they're saying:

The society called his loss "sudden" and "heartbreaking." Rivera was part of the society for more than a decade, they said, and called him a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend who had a genuine desire to educate about all things paranormal.

"His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him," fellow society investigator Chris wrote on Facebook.

What we know:

Rivera was reportedly 54 years old and was in Gettysburg, Penn. as part of a haunted tour with an allegedly "demonically possessed" Raggedy Ann doll when he was found dead.

Local newspaper Evening Sun said Rivera died on Sunday, July 13, at a local hotel after emergency crews were called for a report of CPR in progress. The Adams County Coroner told the newspaper his death did not appear suspicious and that Rivera was alone in his room.

What we don't know:

A cause of death is pending.

New England Society for Psychic Research

The backstory:

The New England Society for Psychic Research was founded in 1952 by married paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. They visited sites and investigated dozens of cases, many known in pop culture, such as the house in Amityville, and the site which inspired the 2013 film, The Conjuring.

They eventually started a museum with various artifacts and relics from their investigations, the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut. Their collection is currently overseen by their son-in-law, Tony Spera, who also leads the NESPR alongside Judy, the Warrens’ daughter.

Present day:

The society continues to work with individuals and families affected by hauntings and other phenomena. Rivera is a senior lead investigator .

Annabelle doll

Big picture view:

The Annabelle doll resides in a glass box at the Warrens’ Connecticut museum, and occasionally goes on tour, as was the case recently.

The doll was pronounced demonically possessed by the Warrens in the ‘60s when two roommates were noticing strange occurrences with the doll , such as movements and messages.

The story of Annabelle also went on to inspire The Conjuring.

Tour information:

The NESPR was taking the doll - still fully sealed - on a tour this summer and fall.

Tickets for two dates in Maine in early September still remain, and the NESPR said it would figure out how to move forward with the scheduled events this year without Rivera.

The tour also made stops in New Orleans, San Antonio, and most recently Gettysburg, where Rivera reportedly died at a local hotel.

The NESPR said Rivera was an Army veteran who was also a husband and father.

In addition to his work with NESPR, Rivera had been featured as a paranormal investigator on television, such as the Travel Channel's "Most Haunted Places," as well as serving as a producer for paranormal television series such as Netflix's "28 Days Haunted," Evening Sun reported .