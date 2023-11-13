Danelo Cavalcante: Chester County Prison escapee hit with new charges; burglary, theft, and more: officials

article



After a frantic manhunt for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante, officials have announced new charges against the Chester County Prison escapee.

The latest charges are regarding Cavalcante’s involvement in illegal activities during the two weeks he was on the run from the authorities.

According to the police filing, the new charges against Cavalcante are as followed: one count of burglary overnight accommodations with person present (F1), five counts of theft by unlawful taking movable property (M1), five counts of receiving stolen property (M1), one count of theft by unlawful taking movable property (F3), one count of receiving stolen property (F3), one count of unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles (M2), one count of burglary not adapted for overnight accommodation with a person present (F1), one count of criminal trespass entering structure (F3), one count of theft by unlawful taking movable property (F2), one count of receiving stolen property (F2) and one count of possession of a prohibited firearm (F2).

According to investigators, Calvacante allegedly stole items to help change his appearance, along with a getaway vehicle and a rifle with ammunition while on the run.

The 34-year-old was serving a life sentence in prison for brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend when he escaped from the Chester County prison.

According to the new charges, he burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships, stealing a firearm, clothing, and a shaving razor. He is also charged with stealing a Ford transit van from a location in Pocopson Township.

"The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public," Attorney General Henry said. "Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well being."

The Office of Attorney General will prosecute the case.