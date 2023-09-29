Dangerous eyesore finally removed from Philadelphia neighborhood after months of complaints

Repeated complaints have finally been rectified as Philadelphia tears up a giant tree stump that uprooted a sidewalk in South Philadelphia.

The stump is the remnants of a tree that toppled during a violent storm on August 7, damaging several rowhomes in its path.

Residents have been making endless calls to city leaders for nearly two months, asking for help to remove the eyesore.

"It's a disaster waiting to happen," neighbor Anthony Giordano said. "Somebody could get seriously injured here."

Their calls were finally answered Thursday when city workers got rid of the stump, and started sidewalk repairs on Mollbore Terrace near South 17th Street.

The city says work will be completed stages, but did not provide a timeline for completion.



