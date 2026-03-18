Darby police search for man who punched crossing guard; $5K reward offered

The Brief Police are searching for the man who punched a crossing guard in Darby on Monday. A $5,000 reward is being offered by PA Senator Anthony Williams for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tensions ran high at Wednesday’s Darby Borough Council meeting as community members demanded answers.



Police are still looking for the man who assaulted a crossing guard near 6th and Walnut streets in Darby on Monday, and a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction by PA Senator Anthony Williams, who condemned the assault.

Community frustration grows at council meeting

What we know:

Mayor Joar Dahn said police have identified the vehicle the man was riding in when he got out and punched a crossing guard at 6th and Walnut Streets on Monday.

Mayor Dahn said officers are working around the clock to find him.

Mayor Dahn said, "If that behavior is what you’re used where you’re from, it’s not welcome here and so I want to be very clear we will catch you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.I want to be very clear about that, especially when you’re harming somebody who is entrusted with the safety of our kids that is sick."

Police Chief Joe Gabe told FOX 29, "We took a huge step from Monday and we’re hoping to by tomorrow to have something to be able to put out tomorrow."

A few dozen community members attended Wednesday’s Darby Borough Council meeting, hoping for updates on the investigation and other local issues. However, many left in frustration as arguments broke out between Mayor Dahn and Council President Lucille Pratt.

Beverly Rogers, whose parents live near where the assault happened, shouted during the meeting, "I had somebody watch my two toddlers so I can come here to listen to what’s going on in the community, but because you want to argue back and forth nothing is getting done."

Community concerns and calls for unity

Rogers said her family has lived on the block for nearly 40 years and wants answers about safety.

"My parents have lived on that specific block for I would say almost 40 years and so the fact that stuff like this, violence is happening in our community. Those are the answers we need to get and make sure we’re providing safety for our children," said Rogers.

During the meeting, the mayor emphasized that public safety is a collective effort and encouraged the community to do their part. Rogers added, "They need to see unity, and we need to see positive things moving forward not arguments, before we can get to the real discussions."

The meeting was marked by shouting and frustration, with several community members leaving before it ended.