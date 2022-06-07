Darien, the horse found abandoned in Philadelphia, temporarily living at Bucks County ranch

Darien, the horse rescued after being abandoned on the streets of Philadelphia, is now temporarily living on a ranch in Quakertown.

The horse, which was named after Darien Street where he was found, was discovered wandering the Hunting Park neighborhood in May.

A horse abandoned in the streets of Philadelphia is now in search of a new home after being rescued by ACCT. (ACCT Philadelphia)

Concerned residents notified authorities and staff from Philadelphia's Animal Care & Control team responded.

At the time of his rescue, Darien was underweight and in need of extra care.

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick visited the Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown, where he has been for five days and will stay for about three months.

Ranch staff says the horse was about 200 pounds underweight when he arrived and they are on a reseeding schedule to get him on the right track.

They also say he needs to see the veterinarians and providers for necessary services, including, a farrier for hoof adjustments and an equine dental technician to examine his teeth.

Over the next few months, the ranch staff will work with Darien to help him regain muscle and stamina to get him ready for possible adoption by the end of summer.

The ranch has received numerous donations to help Darien's recovery, but the ranch also says it needs support for its other animals.

Donations are being accepted online here and the ranch is actively looking for volunteers.