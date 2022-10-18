Darrell Brooks trial: FBI interview of Brooks; defendant removed from court

Witness testimony resumed Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. At least one more day of state witnesses is expected before prosecutors plan to rest their case.

Detective Jay Carpenter, interviewed Darrell Brooks

First to take the stand on Tuesday was Detective Jay Carpenter. The state proceeded to play an audio recording of Brooks speaking with Carpenter with two FBI agents at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

During the audio interview played in court, Brooks had light chatter with the FBI – talk that included Brooks' children, where he went to high school, and even Brooks mentioning this is the first time he's ever talked with anyone from the FBI. After the audio files were played for the jury, more video clips of the FBI interview were also presented as evidence.

Following the playing of those audio files, the state questioned the detective – and also played video files of the interview. Carpenter said he initially did not mention the Christmas parade because he was trying to gauge Brooks' credibility – he was being careful not to give away too much information and see how he reacts to things as a way to see if he is being truthful.

Darrell Brooks

At one point during the video interview, the detective indicated he was trying to understand how Brooks got to Waukesha. Brooks indicated he used a friend's car. A short time later, the detective stepped out of the room – and left Brooks alone.

When Carpenter returned to the room, Brooks asked, "I’m willing to listen, Carpenter. You’ve been straight with me. I just want to know what am I looking at, so I can let my girls know."

Juan Marquez, witness for the defense

Juan Marquez, a witness for the defense, was then called out of order to testify – with an interpreter.

Marquez testified that he was marching in the Waukesha Christmas parade and at some point he felt something hit his leg. When Marquez was asked by Brooks if he remembered what that was, Marquez said, "A vehicle."

Juan Marquez

Marquez told the court he could not remember what color the truck was – that struck him on the parade route.

Brooks questioned Marquez – asking if it was fair to say he did not remember anything at that time. Marquez replied, "No."

Brooks tossed from court

At roughly 10:20 a.m., the judge abruptly sent the jury out of the courtroom because Brooks was mumbling comments that could be heard – and were being disruptive of the court process. Judge Dorow then indicated court would proceed after a brief break – and Brooks would be required to stay in an adjacent courtroom.

Court resumed at 10:36 a.m. but was again put into recess because it appeared Brooks wanted to return to the courtroom. Around 11 a.m., court returned once again – and Brooks was indeed present.

The state then resumed its direct examination of Detective Jay Carpenter and played more of the FBI interview with Brooks.

Shortly after noon, the interrogation videos with the FBI advanced to the point where investigators started hinting to Brooks why he was being questioned – and digging to find out why.

Brooks: ‘Do I have to be present’ for SUV viewing?

After lunch, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said she would like to take the jury to see the red SUV on Wednesday afternoon.

Opper argued that, just as a gun would be brought in as evidence in a shooting case, "Mr. Brooks has been charged with a dangerous weapon."

Brooks asked whether he would need to be present for that viewing.

Judge Dorow said she would like him to be present.

Brooks and Dorow then began arguing again about Brooks' name, with Brooks telling the judge he "did not consent" to being called that name and Dorow telling Brooks he had given her no other name by which to call him, and she was using the name on the charging documents.

Dorow ended the argument and said she would require Brooks to attend the viewing of the red SUV Wednesday afternoon.

The viewing will be recorded and placed into the record.

Prosecutors and the judge then noted Brooks still needed to provide the court with the time and day for when his witnesses should be present to testify in court. The state again said Tuesday afternoon they were prepared to rest by close of business Wednesday. Prosecutors noted they needed this information from Brooks to give his witnesses notice for time off work, etc. to testify. Brooks was told he could not require all witnesses to show up on the same day.

Brooks was ordered by Dorow to bring to court Wednesday morning an outline of "which witnesses you want Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon, Friday morning and Friday afternoon."

After arguments from Brooks that he shouldn't be required to do this because the state did not give him an outline as to their witnesses, Dorow cut off the discussion and said, "We are going to move on."

Brooks then asked, "Are we going to move on to subject matter jurisdiction?"

Dorow then called Detective Carpenter back to the stand to continue his testimony regarding the interviews with Brooks that began Tuesday morning. As the jury was brought back in, Brooks asked for a sworn affidavit. He continued to make statements as the jury got situated.

Detective Jay Carpenter, Brooks' cross

After Detective Jay Carpenter took the stand, Brooks began his cross-examination.

Brooks began his cross-examination by asking why the suspect was questioned at the hospital versus the police station. Carpenter noted that Brooks requested medical clearance and "there is a risk" with any prisoner transport, so they wanted to avoid that risk. Carpenter noted that there were four officers, including himself, at the hospital, so they were confident they could secure Brooks.

He also asked Carpenter about standard procedure in detaining people suspected of crimes.

"You just said you try not to assume until you have all the facts. Is it fair to say all the information you had before you were not sure about?"

"I wasn’t sure if you were the driver initially, but I was sure you were involved," said Carpenter.

"And you knew that to be fact?" asked Brooks.

"Yes. The information provided was that you were involved," said Carpenter.

Brooks asked about the significance of the FBI being present during his interviews. Carpenter again said there were concerns this was a terror attack.

Brooks asked what he meant by "this."

"When you drove your vehicle through the parade and struck people..." said Carpenter.

Brooks noted Carpenter didn’t know that at the time as fact. Carpenter said initially, they didn’t know if Brooks was driving, but the investigation showed he was. Brooks says initially, police didn’t provide him that information.

Carpenter was asked if the FBI continued their investigation. The witness noted it was eventually run strictly by Waukesha police. Brooks asked why.

"My understanding is there wasn’t a terrorism link," said Carpenter.

Brooks asked if Carpenter had ever conducted an interrogation with the FBI present, and he said not prior to this interrogation of Brooks.

The defendant referenced the car key found and asked if he, himself, found it. He did not.

"Your items that were located on you during the search were turned over to Detective Stern, and the car key was one of those items," said Carpenter.

Brooks asked if he knew where the items were found.

"No. I know those items were found on you in the search. Maybe not the specific pocket, but I know those officers found those items on you during the search," said Carpenter.

Brooks asked how he knew.

"Because they were turned over to Detective Stern as your property," said Carpenter.

"How do you know where they were found if you weren’t at the scene?" asked Brooks.

"Because I know where the officer searched you, and it’s not reasonable to think they’d be in the grass outside a house in a city that you’re not familiar with," said Carpenter.

Brooks asked if it’s possible the items could’ve been found in the grass. Carpenter said "no."

"Even though… you were not present?" asked Brooks.

"Correct," said Carpenter.

Darrell Brooks in court Tuesday, Oct. 18

Brooks then asked about the suspect being taken for medical clearance.

"Would it be fair to say you cannot know how a person’s body is feeling?" asked Brooks.

"I can’t explain exactly what another’s body is feeling, correct," said Carpenter.

The defendant then asked Carpenter about a comment he made in the interrogation that the FBI was present because they were "short-staffed." Brooks then asked for that portion to be replayed.

"They're just kind of helping out because we're so short-staffed tonight," Carpenter says in the audio recording.

"From hearing the audio… do you recall saying the FBI was present because you were short-staffed?" asked Brooks.

"That is my voice. I don’t recall saying that in the moment, but that is my voice," said Carpenter. "We were just very short on resources with what happened down at the parade route and the mass casualties and the amount of officers it took to secure that location, we were very short on people."

Brooks asked if the FBI is usually present in a "situation of short-staffing." Carpenter said "no."

Carpenter was asked why he would use his phone to record an interrogation, "especially one of this magnitude." He said it was because the camera in the room did not have audio. He said he was informed of that by hospital security before the interrogation.

Brooks asked what prompted the interrogation in the hospital room that night.

"The situation down in the downtown area of Waukesha where the mass casualty incident had occurred was very fluid," said Carpenter. "It was still unfolding at that time. We were learning more and more and more about what occurred. We decided to start the interrogation at that time to see if you would be willing to shed light for us on what you did or did not know." He again noted an inherent risk when transporting prisoners.

There was then a discussion about Brooks being read his Miranda rights during the "first interrogation attempt" at the hospital, and Carpenter said, "You indicated you didn't wish to speak with me."

Brooks asked why Carpenter continued to record even though Brooks invoked his Fifth Amendment.

"We are trained in our police department, when you do an interrogation, that the recording is to be left on pretty much until you affect transport…" said Carpenter.

Brooks then questioned his transport to the Muskego Police Department and why the first interrogation (at the hospital) could not have occurred at Muskego PD as the second interrogation did. Carpenter said Muskego was utilized because they had a lockup facility.

"When we arrived at the facility with you, you hadn’t eaten all day. You hadn’t slept, so we wanted to give you an opportunity to eat, sleep, clear your mind and refresh yourself," said Carpenter. "You said you hadn’t eaten and you hadn’t slept. I think a person is more focused when they’re fed and well-rested."

Brooks wants Carpenter's initial hospital interrogation stricken

Judge Dorow then dismissed the court to take up two legal issues -- first police policy (why Brooks thought it was relevant in regard to his questioning of Carpenter) and second, the questions he was asking, Dorow said, went to a legal issue the court has already determined.

"I didn’t want to make an assumption, but I also didn’t want you to question this witness on what really are legal issues that this court previously addressed regarding the admissibility of interviews," said Dorow.

Brooks said the police policy was relevant because he believed it should be stated for record why Carpenter continued his phone recording despite Brooks invoking his Fifth Amendment right.

"At that point, the interrogation has to stop completely," Brooks said. "I believe that if that’s in fact policy, it should be proven. It should be proven that that’s a fact. That it’s a real policy. For all we know he could just be saying that it’s a policy…"

Darrell Brooks in court Tuesday, Oct. 18

The judge said he was assuming facts that weren’t in evidence, and she didn’t see the relevance. She said Brooks was making assumptions.

"Frankly, his conduct isn’t on trial. We’re not here on a police misconduct trial. I’m not saying that some of this information might not be relevant to his credibility...Why do you believe those policies relate to an issue of fact in this case or otherwise go to your defense?"

Brooks said he believed anything related to the first interrogation shouldn't be admitted as evidence per his Fifth Amendment right.

The judge said that was a legal determination she had already made.

"To make this trial about that interrogation, it’s not relevant," Dorow said. "I’ve already ruled on the admissibility. It’s a legal determination."

Judge Dorow said she gave Brooks some leeway in his questioning Carpenter and said she believe he was questioning Carpenter on legal issues that are not relevant, trying to illicit info out of Carpenter that is not relevant.

"I know the law on this area, and I know when a subject invokes their Fifth Amendment… because you only invoked your right to remain silent, they waited to question you until a sufficient amount of time had passed, in addition to a number of other reasons," Dorow said.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Dorow pointed out it would’ve actually been his 14th Amendment right at that time.

Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese said she thought Brooks was asking Carpenter why they didn’t do first interrogation at Muskego.

Brooks said that was exactly what he was getting at.

With that understanding, Judge Dorow said that was fine.

Detective Jay Carpenter, Brooks' cross-examination continues

When Carpenter came back to the stand, Brooks asked about his transport and interrogation at Muskego PD. Carpenter noted that when the Waukesha PD closed up for renovations, Muskego "was given as an option for us, being we didn't have our own municipal lockup."

As for the second interrogation at Muskego PD, Carpenter said he explained to Brooks that they had more information about the domestic incident before the parade attack, "and that's what I was looking to speak to you about."

Brooks questioned Carpenter about the Miranda rights, and Carpenter said they were read 15 minutes into the interrogation.

"I’m not required to read them immediately… I read them before I asked you any specific questions about that event," said Carpenter.

Brooks asked if there was any reason why he wouldn’t explain the real reason why the detainee was being detained.

"At that point, the (Frame Park) domestic was part of the reason you were being held in custody," said Carpenter.

Brooks followed up by asking if Carpenter had more knowledge about the parade incident at the time of this second interrogation.

"The idea behind the second interrogation was I began with the domestic abuse issues, questioned you about those, and then moved into the parade aspect of the investigation," said Carpenter.

Detective Jay Carpenter

Carpenter noted that part of gauging Brooks' truthfulness was not telling him all the details.

Brooks asked Carpenter why the loitering and prowling allegations (relating to the reports of a man going door-to-door on Elizabeth Street after the parade attack) were "discarded." Carpenter said at that time, they weren’t the primary concern. "Those discussions came to a stalemate," he said, adding that the primary focus became the parade.

Brooks followed up by asking whether there were different reasons given about why the suspect was being detained during both interrogations.

"Domestic abuse is taken seriously, and again, there was more knowledge about the parade," said Carpenter.

Carpenter did admit there was "information I withheld from you" during the interrogations.

"I wanted to be sure the information you gave me was truthful," said Carpenter.

FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented in court.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.