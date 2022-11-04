Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m.
Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old was shot in the buttocks and shoulder and a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg.
All three were transported to Episcopal Hospital by private car and placed in stable condition, per police.
Police say the scene has been held and no arrests have been made at this time.