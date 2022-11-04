Police: 3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough HS charged with murder in another fatal shooting

Three of the suspects accused of firing shots in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School are now facing charges in another fatal shooting.

Police say 17-year-old Zyheid Jones, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn will face murder and related charges connected to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on September 26, one day before the fatal shooting near the high school.

Zyheid Jones (left), Troy Fletcher (center) and Dayron Burney-Thorn (right) are all facing murder charges in connection with the shooting near Roxborough High School and a separate North Philadelphia shooting from the day before.

Zyheid Jones and Fletcher are in police custody as authorities continue their search for Burney-Thorn, according to law enforcement officials.

On September 26, around 3 p.m., officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 600 block of North 13th Street in North Philadelphia for reports of gunfire.

Authorities say Tahmir Jones was found suffering from 21 gunshot wounds and he died at Jefferson Hospital.

Investigators now say that Zyheid Jones, Fletcher and Burney-Thorn, who they believe to be involved in the North Philadelphia shooting, then opened fire on a group of football players leaving a scrimmage at Roxborough High School, killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde the next day.

Police say Elizalde and four other teens had just finished the scrimmage and were walking back to the locker room when a group of suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire on the group.

Surveillance video released by law enforcement shows at least five suspects getting out of the car prior to the shooting.

According to authorities, at least 60 shots were fired by the group of suspects.

Officials say after the shooting police located a light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in a separate crime near the intersection of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Inside the car, authorities found a 9mm handgun casing and other evidence believed to contain DNA.

A receipt for ammunition used during the shooting was also discovered inside the vehicle, leading police to arrest 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins.

Bivins and 16-year-old Saleem Miller were also arrested and charged in connection with the Roxborough shooting, but they are not facing charges in connection with the North Philadelphia shooting from the day before.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.