More than 100 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating a shooting that left hundreds of shell casings scattered across a city street on Friday morning.

Authorities say a man and woman are in stable condition after being shot near Frankford Avenue in the area of William and Coral Streets.

According to law enforcement officials, up to 150 bullets from multiple caliber guns and a rifle were found scattered in the area.

Investigators say police could hear the gunshots ringing out as they were helping the injured man and woman.

No additional information was released by authorities as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.