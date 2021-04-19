DC medical examiner says Capitol officer’s death in January 6 riot was not homicide

The D.C. medical examiner’s office has released its findings regarding the cause of death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Sicknick’s death was "natural."

Officially, the cause of death was "acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar artery thrombosis."

They say the Sicknick was sprayed with a chemical outside the Capitol around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, and that he collapsed around 10 p.m. before being taken to a local hospital.

Sicknick died the next day around 9:30 p.m.

Sicknick was one of five people who died during the Capitol riot incident.

The rioters advanced on the Capitol following a speech in which then-President Donald Trump reiterated claims that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

