DC musician Aaron Spears, drummer for Ariana Grande, dead at 47

Aaron Spears, a Grammy-nominated producer and drummer from D.C. who played with artists such as Ariana Grande, Usher and Britney Spears, has died at 47 years old.

Spears' wife shared a message on his Facebook page Monday morning announcing his passing.

"Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion from music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August," she wrote. "His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe."

Spears was nominated for a Grammy in 2004 for his work on the USHER album "Confessions." He was the music coordinator and drummer for season 3 of The Masked Singer.

"I can't wrap my head around this," said Ariana Grande in an Instagram Story post. "We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together."