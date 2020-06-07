DC National Guardsman captured on video chanting 'I'm black and I'm proud' with protesters

A member of the D.C. National Guard was seen chanting "I'm black and I'm proud" along with protesters this week in a video that has ganered hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

Khaled Abdelghany, the man seen in the video, has received an outpouring of support, with many saying the video gave them chills.

Abdelghany responded in tweet writing, "I will always say it. I am a black man first before anything!"

FOX 5 photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah captured him a few days after the video went viral on Black Lives Matter Plaza during Saturday's protests.

"He says he’s proud to be here with his people," she said.