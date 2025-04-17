Deadly double shooting in Mantua: police

The Brief A double shooting occurred in Philadelphia's Manua neighborhood Thursday afternoon. One male victim died as a result of the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred in Mantua Thursday.

One person died in the incident.

What we know:

At around 12:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a double shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Folsom Street.

One male was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he was pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m.

A second male victim arrived at the same hospital via private vehicle. He is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.