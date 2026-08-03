Phillies add 2B Arraez, RP Raley in trade deadline deals with Giants, Mets

The Brief The Phillies have reportedly acquired 2B Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. SP Ramon Marquez, the Phillies 4th-ranked prospect, and RP Marty Gair will head to San Fran. Arraez is a three time batting champion and two-time silver slugger.



The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired 2B Luis Arraez in a trade deadline deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports.

What we know:

ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the trade sending the 29-year-old Arraez to Philadelphia.

In 105 games for the Giants, Arraez is hitting .324/.360/.440 with 4 home runs and 43 RBI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the fifth inning of a major league baseball game at Oracle Park on July 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo Expand

Arraez is a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and won the batting title for three straight seasons from 2022-2024.

RHP Caleb Kilian will join Arraez in Philadelphia. He's posted a 4.26 ERA in 45 games with the Giants.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the Phillies will send 4th-ranked prospect SP Ramon Marquez and RP Marty Gair to San Fran.

Phillies add Brooks Raley from rival Mets

In a separate trade deadline deal, the Phillies bolstered their bullpen in a rare trade with the rival New York Mets.

Left-handed reliever Brooks Raley will reportedly head to Philly in exchange John Spikerman and Luke Gabrysh.

Raley has a 1.96 ERA in over 40 innings pitched this season, with 40 strikeouts and just over a dozen walks.

Big picture view:

Arraez has played over 460 games at second base, but his versatility includes first base and third base.

It's unclear exactly how he will fit onto the Phillies roster, with Bryson Stott at second base, Alec Bohm at third, and Bryce Harper manning first.

Early reports indicate Harper will move to right field, Bohm will move to first base and Stott will play third base, clearing the way for Arraez at second base.