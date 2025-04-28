Carjacking leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Crescentville: police

The Brief One person is dead and another is in critical condition after police say a carjacking-turned-officer-involved shooting occurred in Crecentville Monday night. This is an ongoing investigation.



A carjacking incident turned deadly in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood Monday night, police say.

This is an active investigation.

What we know:

On Monday night at a 7-Eleven located at G and Hunting Park, police say a male suspect carjacked a 32-year-old man after shooting him.

They say the carjacking suspect then took over the vehicle and sped off.

A police pursuit then began spanning across multiple districts in Philly.

They say at 700 East Chelten, they believe the suspect fired at officers who were pursuing him.

Police say when he got to the 4600 block of the Boulevard near Langdon, he drove up onto the embankment in the inner lanes.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel says that is where seven officers shot at the suspect.

One of the officers is with the 15th district, the other the 25th district and the commissioner says the other five are with highway patrol.

It was just after 8:00 p.m. when the suspect was shot several times and pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Traffic on the boulevard was at a standstill for quite some time after the shooting.

Just before ten o’clock police reopened the outer lanes since the incident was contained to the inner portion.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Details of this deadly incident are still developing.

What they're saying:

"Our duty is to respond. We have an unfortunate situation. A 32-year-old Hispanic male is shot in stomach. We pray he survives. But we also say this is the danger of this job but you see time and time again that when there is danger, the men and women rise up in this department and go after those individuals who cause harm to our community," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.