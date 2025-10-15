Suspect in custody in death of Philadelphia firefighter

article

Authorities are investigating the death of a Philadelphia firefighter who was found inside a home in Holmesburg.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a property on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Police found a 27-year-old man locked in the front porch of the home who told officers about an incident that occurred inside.

Officers breached the front porch and entered the home where they found a 56-year-old man who was "extremely injured."

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim died during a physical altercation.

No one has been charged yet.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to identify the victim or the suspect who was taken into custody.

The motive also remains unknown at this time.

Editor's Note: Preliminary information provided by police at the scene Wednesday morning indicated that the firefighter had been fatally shot. The cause of death is still under investigation.