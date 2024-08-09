Debby remnants pull offshore, leaving drier air, abundant sunshine for weekend

Leftover showers, from the remnants of Debby, are on tap for the remainder of Friday night, setting up a beautiful and comfortable weekend.

As the remnants of Debby push offshore, drier air pushes in to take its place.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and into the low 70s.

Saturday will see wall-to-wall sunshine and highs will approach the mid 80s.

Sunday will be beautiful, and will usher in a really nice stretch of good days, with drier air and abundant sunshine.

