'Deeply disturbing' incident with masked agents in Burlington caught on camera
BURLINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey congressman is raising concerns over an incident involving masked federal agents at a home in Burlington Township.
What we know:
Congressman Herb Conaway recently shared a video on social media platforms 'X' and 'Facebook.'
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows a woman repeatedly telling masked strangers that she is not home.
Despite her statements, the agents continue to ask if someone lives at the address.
Conaway's response:
Conaway stated that the federal agents did not have a warrant and accused them of harassing an American citizen on private property.
The video was sent to him by a constituent earlier this month and has since gone viral.
What's next:
We reached out to ICE for more information regarding this encounter. As of now, we are waiting for a response.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the federal agents were at the home or what prompted their visit.
The Source: Information from Congressman Herb Conaway's social media posts.