'Deeply disturbing' incident with masked agents in Burlington caught on camera

Published  November 25, 2025 10:30pm EST
A New Jersey congressman is monitoring a "deeply disturbing" incident involving masked federal agents that showed up at the doorstop of a Burlington County home.

The Brief

    • A New Jersey congressman is monitoring a "deeply disturbing" incident involving masked federal agents.
    • Congressman Herb Conaway shared a video of the incident on social media.
    • The agents allegedly harassed a woman without a warrant on private property.

BURLINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey congressman is raising concerns over an incident involving masked federal agents at a home in Burlington Township. 

What we know:

Congressman Herb Conaway recently shared a video on social media platforms 'X' and 'Facebook.' 

The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows a woman repeatedly telling masked strangers that she is not home. 

Despite her statements, the agents continue to ask if someone lives at the address. 

Conaway's response: 

Conaway stated that the federal agents did not have a warrant and accused them of harassing an American citizen on private property. 

The video was sent to him by a constituent earlier this month and has since gone viral.

What's next:

We reached out to ICE for more information regarding this encounter. As of now, we are waiting for a response. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the federal agents were at the home or what prompted their visit. 

The Source:  Information from Congressman Herb Conaway's social media posts.

