'Deeply disturbing' incident with masked agents in Burlington caught on camera

The Brief A New Jersey congressman is monitoring a "deeply disturbing" incident involving masked federal agents. Congressman Herb Conaway shared a video of the incident on social media. The agents allegedly harassed a woman without a warrant on private property.



A New Jersey congressman is raising concerns over an incident involving masked federal agents at a home in Burlington Township.

What we know:

Congressman Herb Conaway recently shared a video on social media platforms 'X' and 'Facebook.'

The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows a woman repeatedly telling masked strangers that she is not home.

Despite her statements, the agents continue to ask if someone lives at the address.

Conaway's response:

Conaway stated that the federal agents did not have a warrant and accused them of harassing an American citizen on private property.

The video was sent to him by a constituent earlier this month and has since gone viral.

What's next:

We reached out to ICE for more information regarding this encounter. As of now, we are waiting for a response.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the federal agents were at the home or what prompted their visit.